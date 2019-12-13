Felix Sabates retires from NASCAR team ownership

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 29: Felix Sabates(L), co-owner of Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates, looks on as Jamie McMurray, driver of the #1 Chevrolet, answers questions from the media during day 4 of the Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR Media Tour at the Charlotte Convention Center on January 29, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chip Ganassi Racing minority owner Felix Sabates will retire from NASCAR ownership in 2020, according to an announcement Wednesday from Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I look back to the 1980s when I first started in this sport, and I can tell you that the landscape has really changed,” Sabates said. “It’s been challenging at times and tremendously rewarding watching the sport grow. When I started the NASCAR team, it was just a different time —a smaller regional sport. Then, NASCAR grew and grew into a big business and continued to grow after my partnership with Chip. I’m proud of what I’ve done over the last 30 years. I have friendships that will last a lifetime. I hope that what I have tried to give back to the sport, whether it be bringing NASCAR to Mexico or being instrumental in starting the sports car program with Chip, will be equal to what the sport has taught and given me. I’ve always said that I never wanted to be an old man walking around at the track; this is my way of honoring that commitment I made to myself years ago. I wish Chip and his teams all the success in the world and will be keeping a close eye on the sport from afar and maybe even make an appearance from time to time.”

Sabates entered the arena of NASCAR team ownership with the formation of his SABCO Racing in 1987. In 2001, he sold a controlling interest of his team and rebranded it Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates. A few years ago, Sabates sold 80 percent of his interest in the race team to Rob Kauffman, and Sabates’ name was dropped from the team moniker.

“Where do you even begin to describe Felix Sabates? He’s done so much for the sport of racing,” Chip Ganassi said. “I teamed up with him almost 20 years ago, and he’s been a great business partner and an even better friend. In that time, the only thing we’ve had an argument over was who was picking up the tab at dinner. Felix helped me develop as an owner, as well as an individual. His track record in this sport certainly sets the bar high for anyone that follows. I’m proud to call him a friend and wish him all the best.”

SABCO Racing won seven NASCAR Cup Series races, six with Kyle Petty as driver and one with Joe Nemechek, and a NASCAR Busch (now-Xfinity) Series race with Sterling Marlin. As Chip Ganassi Racing, the team has won 13 Cup Series races, including two wins in 2019, one each with Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch. Other drivers to win Cup races with CGR include Marlin, Jamie McMurray and Juan Pablo Montoya. CGR also has 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins.

Ganassi and Sabates also have entered the realm of sports car racing. They have 64 IMSA races wins and seven championships.

Sabates, at age 74, has dealt with health issues in recent years. He has congestive heart failure and was in a coma a few years ago.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).