Fines doled out for lug nut violations at Martinsville Speedway

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on March 24, 2019 in Martinsville, Virginia.

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Martinsville (Va.) Speedway race weekend that culminated in the March 24 running of the STP 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race resulted in fines for four crew chiefs, three in the Cup Series and one in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, all for loose or missing lug nuts. The Truck Series raced at Martinsville on March 23.

Danny Stockman Jr., crew chief on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team of Austin Dillon; Mike Kelley, crew chief on the No. 36 Furniture Row Racing team of Matt Tifft; and Tristan Smith, crew chief on the No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing team of Ryan Preece in the Cup Series, each were fined $10,000. Dillon finished the STP 500 in 11th, Preece was 16th, and Tifft finished 29th.

Ryan Fugle, crew chief on the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports team of Kyle Busch in the Truck Series was fined $2,500. Busch won Saturday’s Truck Series race at Martinsville.

