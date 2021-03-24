Fines issued after NASCAR Xfinity, Truck doubleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Kyle Busch, driver of the #51 Cessna Toyota, pits during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR assessed penalties to three teams across the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series for improperly secured lug nuts during Saturday’s doubleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Alex Yontz, crew chief on the No. 11 Kaulig Racing team of Justin Haley, and Richard Boswell, crew chief on the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Riley Herbst, each were fined $5,000 for one loose or missing lug nut after the EchoPark 250 Xfinity Series race.

Mardy Lindley, crew chief of the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports team of owner/driver Kyle Busch, was fined $2,500, because the truck has one lug nut loose or missing after the Fr8Auctions 200. Busch won the race in the No. 51.

The NASCAR Cup Series also raced at AMS on Sunday, but no penalties were issued after that race.

