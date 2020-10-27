Five reasons you need to watch a NASCAR race

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 18: Fans cheer for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

NASCAR has many excellent drivers, heart-pounding drama, unheard-of access to your favorite teams, and a fan base that would give any other a run for its money. NASCAR is full of tradition, history, and racing that would surely appeal to any person’s need for speed.

Let’s visit the top five reasons you need to start watching NASCAR right now.

1- Awesome Venues

Have you ever heard of the movie Talladega Nights starring Will Ferrell? If you have, you’ve seen the horror of a venue that Talladega is made famous in this film. Located in Alabama, the track is 2.66 miles long (4.28 kilometers), the biggest on the NASCAR circuit.

The track is so fast [racers consistently go more quickly than 200 miles per hour (322 km/hour)] that NASCAR had to enforce “restrictor plates” on all qualifying cars to slow them down. In 2004, Rusty Wallace hit 216 miles per hour on the track.

Talladega can hold a maximum of 175,000 spectators, 15th most in the world. And that’s just one of the tracks on the NASCAR circuit. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (350,000) and Texas Motor Speedway (213,000) crack the top-10.

Pre-COVID-19, these venues consistently sold out, proving that NASCAR is as popular with a diehard fan as Formula One.

2 – Die-Hard Fans

Try convincing a Dale Earnhardt fan that Jeff Gordon is better, and vice-versa won’t end well for you, especially if you don’t know what you are talking about. Often regarded as the best racers from the 1990s, the rainbow No. 24 car of Gordon and the black No. 3 car of Earnhardt were subjects of the most intense rivalry the sport has ever seen.

Fast forward to the 2010s, and one of the best NASCAR drivers of all time, the No. 48 car of Jimmie Johnson, will draw proud smiles of fans and laughs of disgust when brought up in die-hard NASCAR discussions.

Some racers gain allegiance from fans based on their family lineage. Other drivers are lesser-known, and patrons become fans during meet-and-greets around the country, acts of remarkable driving, spectacular finishes, or how the car looks on race day.

Watch a NASCAR race online every Sunday and pick out your favorite car, and enjoy the fact you now have a NASCAR family for the rest of your life.

3 – Spectacular Crashes

Spectacular crashes have been piquing the curiosity of many spectators throughout the sport’s history. NASCAR crashes are something to behold. Often sending cars airborne, high-speed collisions include many cars, massive pile-ups, cars whipping through the air at frightening speeds, and wreckage seen only on a racetrack.

Joking aside, it’s also perilous – 27 NASCAR drivers have died on the track since 1950. Perhaps the most notable was the black No. 3 car of Dale Earnhardt in 2001.

Advancements in technology and safety have mitigated the number of fatalities on the track, yet the sport continues to be one of the most dangerous in the world.

Although very sad, the crashes are part of the sport and continue to push up revenue and followers on the dedicated social media sites.

4 – The Cup

The race for the NASCAR championship has evolved in many ways since the inception of the sport.

Currently, NASCAR has 26 regular-season races. The field consists of 40 qualifying drivers. The winner of the race gets 40 points, and the last-place finisher gets one point. At the end of the first 26 regular-season races, the 10 drivers with the most points enter the “Chase for the Cup.”

The playoffs consist of 10 races. The driver that finishes with the most points during the final 10 races wins the crown.

In a tight race, it can be incredibly exciting and nerve-racking watching the chase unfold.

Between 2002 and 2017, Jimmie Johnson won seven championships, cementing his place in NASCAR history.

5 – Year-Around Sport

If you become a fan of NASCAR, you are guaranteed nearly twelve months of entertainment every Sunday. The season often begins down in the southern portion of the United States in February and ends in mid-November.

The longest gap between races is one week, guaranteeing you something to do throughout the year.

Due to the pandemic, the race has moved a lot of content online, so in between real-time racing, you can binge online. Check out Fox Sport go, NBC Sport, and PlayStation Vue, just to name a few. YouTube has all the historic races covered.

And to cap it all NASCAR even has its own app – The NASCAR Mobile app doesn’t allow live stream TV in the traditional sense, but it includes plenty of real-time features covering race day and the lead up to all events.

So who’s your favorite racer going to be? Chase Elliott? Kevin Harvick? Denny Hamlin? Kurt Busch? Martin Truex Jr.? The choice is yours, and remember to buckle up, folks, as It’s going to be a bumpy ride.