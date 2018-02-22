Ford executive Raj Nair loses job

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ford Executive Vice President and Ford North America President Raj Nair is no longer with Ford Motor Company after an internal investigation of reports of inappropriate behavior “inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct,” the manufacturer announced on Wednesday.

“We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration,” Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett said. “Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture, and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values.”

Nair had been with Ford since 1987 and was named Ford North America President last year. Prior to his most recent position, he was head of Global Product Development and Chief Technical Officer, making him the head of racing programs, including Ford’s participation in NASCAR.

“I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the company and I have always espoused,” Nair said. “I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford Motor Company and wish them continued success in the future.”

