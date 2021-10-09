Former driver John Wes Townley shot dead

BROOKLYN, MI – AUGUST 27: John Wes Townley, driver of the #05 Jive Communications/Zaxby’s Chevrolet, poses with the Keystone Light Pole Award after qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Careers for Veterans 200 at Michigan International Speedway on August 27, 2016 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Former NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series driver John Wes Townley was shot and killed in an altercation related to domestic violence in Atens, Ga., on Sept. 2, 2021. He was 31 years old.



Townley’s ex-wife, 30-year-old Laura Townley, also was shot but survived.



According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, John Wes Townley entered a residence occupied by Laura Townley and 32-year-old Zachary Anderson. In an altercation between Anderson and John Wes Townley that involved a hatchet, Anderson fired several shots from his firearm. Both Townleys were shot.



Anderson was not shot, but an investigation continues.

Townley competed in both the Truck and Xfinity series between 2008 and 2016, making a combined 186 starts. He claimed a Truck Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2015.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).