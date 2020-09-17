Four crew chiefs fined after Richmond Raceway weekend

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Cars Toyota, and Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 DOW NORKOOL Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 12, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued fines to four crew chiefs across all three of its national series for improperly secured lug nuts following the Sept. 10-12 race weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Two Cup Series crew chiefs each were fined $10,000, for loose or missing lug nuts after the Sept. 12 Federated Auto Parts 400 — Chris Gabehart, crew chief on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Denny Hamlin, and Todd Gordon, crew chief on the No. 12 Team Penske team of Ryan Blaney.

Bruce Schlicker, crew chief on the No. 10 Kaulig Racing team of Ross Chastain, was fined $5,000 for a lug nut violation in the Sept. 11 running of the GoBowling.com 250, the first of two Xfinity Series races at Richmond.

Scott Zipadelli, crew chief on the No. 16 Hattori Racing team of Austin Hill was fined $2,500 for an improperly secured lug nut at the end of the ToyotaCare 250 Truck Series race on Sept. 10.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).