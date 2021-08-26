Four most frequently asked NASCAR questions answered

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 22: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 22, 2021 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

NASCAR is one of the most loved sports in the United States. Not only are the cars fast, but the competition is fierce. While NASCAR attracts millions of people every year, most people are left with more questions than answers. In this article, we’ll answer some of the most asked NASCAR questions.

1. The cars used in NASCAR

The cars used in NASCAR are called stock cars. While these cars were originally production cars and were available for purchase, they have been highly modified, and they are not anything close to their street counterparts. They don’t have many features that you would expect a regular car to have, but their safety features are incredible, which helps to keep the drivers safe in case of an accident.

2. What happens to old NASCAR vehicles once they’re no longer racing?

While you won’t find any NASCAR cars racing through your local streets, and you certainly can’t take low rate auto loans throughout San Diego to buy one – they’re not road legal, and every NASCAR enthusiast would love to know what happens to old NASCAR cars once they are no longer in use.

While NASCAR is known for its mechanical extravagance, it is very cautious when it comes to disposal. Most old and wrecked NASCAR cars are recycled, and while this is good for the environment, the biggest motivation behind recycling is because it makes good business sense. However, some NASCAR cars are rebuilt and placed in museums or sold to collectors.

3. Do NASCAR drivers wear diapers?

It may sound ridiculous, but this is one of the most asked NASCAR questions on the internet. A NASCAR race can last up to fours, and unlike most sports, there are no breaks in between. A NASCAR driver can spend up to a week hydrating so they can endure extremely high heat during a race. So how do they handle the need to relieve themselves?

NASCAR drivers don’t wear diapers, and they rarely experience the urge to visit the bathroom. They sweat a lot during a race, plus the adrenaline is running, and they will rarely have the urge to visit the bathroom until the race is finished.

4. Why do NASCAR tracks go counterclockwise?

In every NASCAR race, the drivers are always making left turns, which begs the question: why? There are many thoughts to this question which include:

It’s a tradition dating back to the first oval event in 1896, where cars racing on a horse track made left turns just like the horses.

Most NASCAR tracks are oval, and the driver’s seat is on the left side, which makes turning left more natural and easier

It’s safer, at least in North America, where the driver’s seat is on the left. In case of a crash into the retaining wall of the track, most of the impact would be felt on the right side

Endnote

While NASCAR is a popular sport around the world, not a lot of people understand everything about the sport. We hope this article makes some things about NASCAR clear.