Four teams fined for lug nuts at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 18: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John’s Ford, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 18, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After the Kansas Speedway race weekend that included races for all three of NASCAR’s national series and culminated in Sunday’s running of the Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, four crew chiefs were fined for improperly secured lug nuts.

Three crew chiefs were fined $10,000 apiece for a single loose or missing lug nut after Sunday’s Cup Series race, including Rodney Childers, Kevin Harvick’s crew chief on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team, and Adam Stevens and James Smalls, crew chiefs at Joe Gibbs Racing on the No. 18 team of Kyle Busch and the No. 19 team of Martin Truex Jr., respectively.

NASCAR fined Drew Blickensderfer, crew chief for Hailie Deegan on the No. 17 DGR-Crosley team, $2,500 for a loose or missing lug nut after Saturday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race.

