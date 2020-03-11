Four tips for maintaining your stock car

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 08: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Sport Clips Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

If you are a fan of stock car racing and NASCAR, then you may have dreamed about taking up the sport yourself. As a self-proclaimed petrol head with a need for speed, here are some helpful tips in terms of properly maintaining your stock car in between practice sessions and events.



Clean it regularly



Take the time to clean your stock car thoroughly whenever you get the chance. You may utilize a pressure washer to do this, although this requires caution as there are many aspects of the car that do not mix well with water. To stay on the safe side, it is best to clean your car the old-fashioned way – on a car ramp and with a bucket full of soapy water.



You will want to be especially thorough when it comes to cleaning the radiator, especially if you race on dirt. A radiator that is clogged up with dirt and debris will not be able to cool the engine effectively, possibly leading to a need for costly repairs. As a rule of thumb, you should strive to flush the fins from back to front at least once every week with the help of a low-pressure water hose. It is also worthwhile to check for radiator leaks when cleaning this all-important aspect of your car. Pay special attention to the radiator hoses and clamps.



Keep an eye on the engine



All types of racing cars, stock cars included, will generally sustain a higher level of wear and tear that your average, everyday vehicle. Most of that wear and tear will take place inside the engine – hence the reason why it is a good idea to inspect it frequently. After all, the earlier any potential issues are detected, the easier and cheaper they will be to repair.



Check the tires



A high-speed blowout is nobody’s idea of fun. That is why you need to try to ensure that the tires on your stock car are well taken care of. Stock car tires need to adhere to more stringent requirements than your everyday vehicle; this is especially considering how they need to remain durable and stable when exposed to extreme temperatures, speeds, and different racing surfaces. As such, it is also worthwhile to invest in a better brand, such as Toyo tires. You can find the best prices for Toyo tires from suppliers like Simple Tire.



Bleed the brakes



It is essential to bleed the brakes if you opt to clean your car with a pressure washer, as doing so will help to eliminate any residual moisture. Bleeding the brakes is something that should be done regularly by all stock car drivers. It helps to ensure that the system always has access to fresh fluid despite the brakes heating up during racing.



Ultimately, a well-maintained stock car is a high performing stock car. So, conduct regular maintenance yourself or take your car to a professional whom you trust to do it on your behalf.