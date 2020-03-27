FOX expands coverage for eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – MARCH 22: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Toyota, races Timmy Hill, driver of the #66 Toyota, during the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Dixie Vodka 150 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

FOX will begin offering live coverage of eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing events with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 at virtual Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon. The race also will air live on FOX Sports 1 and the FOX Sports app.

“This rapid-fire collaboration between FOX Sports, NASCAR and iRacing obviously has resonated with race fans, gamers and television viewers across the country in a very positive way,” FOX Sports Executive Producer, Executive Vice President and Head of Production & Operations Brad Zager, said. “We have learned so much in a relatively short period of time, and we are excited to expand coverage of this brand-new NASCAR esports series to an even wider audience.”

The virtual exhibition racing series for NASCAR national-series competitors began March 22 with the running of the Dixie Vodka 150 at virtial Homestead-Miami Speedway. Denny Hamlin won that race. NASCAR, along with iRacing, established the series to fill a void created by the postponement of a portion of the 2020 schedule because of COVID-19, or the coronavirus. The live broadcast of the virtual Homestead race on FOX Sports 1 drew over 900,000 viewers.

“We’re overwhelmed by the positive feedback and encouragement sent by industry stakeholders, drivers, partners, media and most importantly, our fans. We all can’t wait to get back to racing and our partners at iRacing and FOX have worked with us to do just that – race,” NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Tim Clark said. “We are committed to running these eNASCAR iRacing events in place of the NASCAR Cup Series for as long as necessary. Providing a platform for our fans to watch and engage with their favorite drivers is our number one priority.”

the Pro Invitational Series is following the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, racing each weekend at whatever track the Cup Series was scheduled to race that weekend. The series will continue until NASCAR returns to real-world racing. All remaining races in the virtual series will air live, simultaneously, on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and the FOX Sports app. NASCAR on FOX broadcast team members Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds will continue their work on the virtual series race broadcasts with competitor Clint Bowyer as an in-car commentator.

“The response on social media to last Sunday’s race has been incredible,” Gordon said. “We were able to broadcast a virtual race that was exciting and entertaining. It brought a little bit of ‘normalcy’ back to the weekend, and I can’t wait to call the action Sunday at Texas.”

