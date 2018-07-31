The France dynasty to sell its entire stake in NASCAR?

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

On Wednesday, July 26, NASCAR Chairman Brian France appeared on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio where he addressed rumors about the potential sale of NASCAR. France said, “There’s nothing to report on that…Rumors are always interesting, but they’re seldom right. The France family is locked and loaded in its dedication to NASCAR.”

Rumors are seldom right, or are they?

Earlier this year, similar rumors emerged, in which according to Reuters, the France family was entertaining the possibility of selling their entire stake. Reports from May 2018 stated that the family was working with Goldman Sachs Group with the aim to identify a potential deal. Only about a month ago however, the NASCAR Chairman gave a statement in which he claimed “the France family was seeking only minority investors”, as reported by NHRegister.

NASCAR fans desert in droves

NASCAR, which was founded in 1948 by Bill France Sr. was considered the nation’s fastest-growing sport. Jut ten years ago, millions would tune in to watch the exhilarating races on their small screen, while others would swarm in from all over the country to attend the unique, live event of a professional car race. The excitement of speed, miraculously fast tyre changes that leave everyone in awe, and sumptuous burgers remain an unforgettable NASCAR memory for many. However, today, the scene has drastically changed, with fans deserting the once beloved All-American sport in droves. Television ratings also dropped 30%, which means NASCAR lost two million out of the 6.7 million viewers it had just two years ago. With these plummeting numbers, one can’t help but wonder, is sale inevitable?

With rumors about the transaction emerging every few months, it would be safe to assume the France family is testing the marketplace. Whether the sale is truly going to take place in the near future, however, is still uncertain.

How much is NASCAR worth?



According to the Washington Post, “There is no established, comparable market.” One thing that is certain, however, is that NASCAR has few expenses, and it collects fees from entities, such as television. According to reports, “Its current TV deals with Fox and NBC, which expire in 2024, are worth $8.2 billion.”

While there is reason for speculation about what some address as ‘the inevitable sale’, in reality, there is no public statement that suggests the NASCAR dynasty is going to sell their entire stake. So, for now, NASCAR fans can enjoy the upcoming races, and savor the exhilarating experience of speed.