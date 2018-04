France family recognized for contributions to motorsports

The France family, the first family of NASCAR, will receive the Cameron R. Argetsinger Award from the International Motor Racing Research Center during a gala in Corning, N.Y., on June 28. The event will be held ahead of this year’s six-hour IMSA race at Watkins Glen International. The award, named for the founder of road racing in Watkins Glen, was established to recognize outstanding contributions to motorsports.

