Greg Biffle joins eNASCAR for virtual Texas race

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 07: Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane by putting the Winner’s Sticker on his car after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Greg Biffle has come out of NASCAR retirement, at least virtually, to pilot Roush Fenway’s No. 16 entry in Sunday’s Advance Auto Parts 125 eNASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series event at virtual Texas Motor Speedway. the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series was established by NASCAR to fill a void left by the postponement of the 2020 real-life NASCAR schedule because of the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic.

“How exciting is it to get back behind the wheel of the No. 16,” Biffle said. “I watched the iRace last week on TV, and I was really impressed with the overall quality of the broadcast and the racing. It was just a lot of fun, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of the show this weekend. We are running a really cool Castrol scheme on the car. I think it’s going to show up really well. My plan is to log a ton of practice time leading up to the race, so hopefully, we can have a strong showing, and you’ll see a lot of the Castrol green and red on the broadcast.”

Biffle last competed full-time in a NASCAR national-level series in 2016 and raced for Roush Fenway throughout his career in all three of NASCAR’s national series. He drove the No. 16 full-time in the Cup Series from 2003 through 2016, winning 19 races. He also won championships in the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series for RFR.

Biffle also came out of retirement last season for a one-race deal to drive a Kyle Busch Motorsports entry in a Truck Series race at Texas, with that race resulting in a win.

Sunday’s virtual Texas race will mark Biffle’s iRacing debut. Biffle has four wins at the real Texas Motor Speedway in NASCAR national competition, including two in the Truck Series.

