Hailie Deegan joins Ford driver development program

MERIDIAN ID – SEPTEMBER 29: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota, applies her victory sticker at the conclusion of the NASCAR K&N Series West NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway on September 30, 2018 in Meridian, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ford announced Tuesday the additional of Hailie Deegan to its driver development program for 2020. That program includes putting Deegan in a full-time DGR-Crosley entry in the ARCA Menards Series. She also will contend select races for Multimatic Motorsports in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

“I could not be more excited to join Ford Performance and DGR-Crosley,” Deegan said. “It became clear quickly that I align with the Ford Performance vision of driver development and our shared drive to win. It is also extra special to get to race with Ford, a family company, that already had ties to my family. Growing up watching my dad race a Ford, and now to be able to do the same thing is very cool. It’s also important to me to be teamed up with a hardworking group such as DGR with like minded vision and goals. We are all committed to work as hard as it takes to finish on top. I look forward to the upcoming season and learning as much as possible to get me closer to accomplishing my goals of winning races.”

DGR-Crosley also fields entries in the ARCA Menards West Series (formerly the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West) and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. The Ford development program is a pipeline that aims at advancing drivers all the way up to the NASCAR Cup Series. Deegan joins Chase Briscoe in the Ford driver development program. Briscoe is a regular in he NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Deegan already is a three-time winner in the K&N Pro Series West after competing full-time in that series in 2018 and 2019. He won twice and finished third in the series points standings in 2019. Her first win at Meridian (Idaho) Speedway made her the first female winner in series history. Deegan also made six ARCA starts in 2019, posting a best finish of fifth at Luca Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. She finished in the top-10 in four of six ARCA races.

“Hailie has shown in her brief time behind the wheel of a stock car that she’s got what it takes to be successful,” Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook said. “Our goal is to put her on a path to realize our shared goal of winning championships, and part of that is gaining experience on tracks such as road courses and superspeedways. We feel this year will serve as a good foundation for what lies ahead.”

Deegan joining the Ford program marks a move from Toyota. DGR-Crosley also is transitioning from Toyota to Ford ahead of the 2020 season.

