Hailie Deegan makes NASCAR history

MERIDIAN ID – SEPTEMBER 29: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota, celebrates her first victory at the conclusion of the NASCAR K&N Series West NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway on September 30, 2018 in Meridian, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images for NASCAR)

Hailie Deegan grabbed her own piece of NASCAR history Saturday night at Meridian Speedway in Idaho with her first-career K&N Pro Series West race victory. It was the first win for a female in the series and was the highest-level victory for a female in NASCAR history.

