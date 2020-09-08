Handicaping the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

The NBA and NHL aren’t the only big-league sports contesting their playoffs this month. The NASCAR Cup playoffs got underway Sept. 6 with the Southern 500 at Darlington Speedway

The 10-race, 16-driver competition features five past champions who’ve won a combined six Cup titles between them.

If you’re backing a favorite and are looking to make it worth your while, here’s how the top online sports betting sites are handicapping the field in this year’s playoffs.

Kevin Harvick (+245)

The 2014 champion has won a season-high seven races this year. Harvick has reached the championship four in each of the past three years. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford has proven to be the best car all season long and Harvick owns nine career wins at Phoenix Raceway, where the NASCAR Cup Championship race will be contested on Nov. 8.

Denny Hamlin (+300)

Last year looked to be Hamlin’s year but he came out short in the Championship Four race. He’s right back in contention this year. The Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota has taken six checkered flags in 2020.

Though he’s right there in wins, Hamlin hasn’t matched Harvick in consistency. He finished outside the top 10 in 15 races.

Chase Elliott (+800)

His father Bill won the 1988 title but Chase was eliminated in the Round of 8 in each of the last three years.

He’s won the last three NASCAR road course races, which could give him a leg up in the postseason.

Martin Truex (+850)

Champion in 2017 and a final four contestant three other times since 2015, Truex shows a solitary win this season.

He’s a money performer, with nine victories in postseason races over the past four years.

Brad Keselowski (+900)

The 2012 champ has quietly flown under the radar this season and has three wins.

However, six of the 12 playoff tracks rate among his worst-performing circuits. He hasn’t reached the Championship 4 since 2017.

Joey Logano (+900)

Logano excels on short tracks and has a win at Phoenix this season.

On the other hand, the 2018 champ’s been wildly inconsistent and endured pit road issues.

Kyle Busch (+1100)

The defending champ, Busch also won the NASCAR Cup in 2015 and has gained a spot in the final four five years in a row.

He hasn’t won a race all year long but is third overall in the points standings.

Ryan Blaney (+1200)

He’s never moved beyond the Round of 8 in previous playoff appearances. Blaney owns one victory this season.

His team has mastered the art of maintaining speed over long runs this season and that keeps him in the hunt.

Alex Bowman (+3000)

Bowman was bounced in the Round of 12 each of the past two playoffs. He’s posted one victory this season.

He’s struggled since the return to racing, dropping from fifth to 12th in points over the past three months.

Aric Almirola (+3000)

Almirola is enjoying a career year. He’s posed a career-high in top fives (five) and finished in the top 10 in nine straight races at one point this season.

Kurt Busch (+3500)

In the playoffs for the eighth straight year, the older Busch brother has never survived beyond the Round of 8.

William Byron (+4500)

Byron came in holding the hot hand. He’d posted back-to-back top fives and won at Daytona.

Clint Bowyer (+5000)

Bowyer is a strong competitor on short tracks but his seven top-10 finishes are tied for the low among the 16 playoff qualifiers.

Matt DiBenedetto (+5500)

A postseason performer for the first time in his debut season driving the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford, DiBenedetto has never assembled three successive top-10s in his Cup career.

Austin Dillon (+6500)

Back in the playoffs after missing out in 2019, Dillon will struggle with the road circuits. He’s never posted a top-10 finish in 14 career road-course starts.

Cole Custer (+6500)

The only rookie in the field, Custer’s 12 finishes this season outside the top 20 likely mean his visit to the postseason will be short-lived.