Highest paid current NASCAR drivers

NASCAR is one of the most popular motorsports in the world, especially in America where petrol heads can’t get enough of this sport. The majority of the major NASCAR drivers will be multi-millionaires due to the number of eyes on the sport, sponsorships, and television viewership the money in the sport is astonishing. Due to this, we thought we’d investigate some of the best drivers in the sport right now, and how much they are getting paid to risk their lives weekly to claim NASCAR success.

Kyle Busch is quite easily the biggest name on the circuit right now, and that is reflected in the wage that he is currently able to pull, as he is earning a reported $17.8 million per calendar year. Busch is a living legend, as he races in all three NASCAR national series and has an impressive career in which he has claimed over 200 victories. Busch has the third most wins ever in the NASCAR history, and this can be reflected in his yearly wage for the sport and will continue to be one of the highest paid in years to come.

Only just slightly behind him is that of Jimmie Johnson who is also another driver who can be classed as a living legend who is coming to the end of his career. Johnson is quite clearly one of the best drivers to ever get into the driving seat, as he is only one of three drivers to win seven NASCAR Cup Series in his career and will go down as one of the greatest to ever do it. Jimmie Johnson has only just retired from the sport, but we thought that we would include him on this list as he did race last season, earning $17.6 million

And finally, the last of the highest paid current NASCAR drivers is Denny Hamlin who has earnt over $14 million in his career. He has a career that dates all the way back to 2005 in which he has won 44 times, including three victories at Daytona 500 and he has gone on to qualify for the playoffs in 12 of his list 14 seasons. One of the main way in which he has increased his earnings has been through the use of endorsements like Nike Jordan.