How to Become a NASCAR Fan (Guide for Newbies)

So, you’ve finally had your light-bulb moment: you want to become a NASCAR fan.

First of all, welcome aboard. Secondly, you’re going to need some assistance, as there’s a lot to learn.

To help you learn everything you need to know, he’s a beginner’s guide on how to become a NASCAR fan.

1. Learn about each generation of cars

Because you’re interested in the legendary auto racing sport that is NASCAR, it’s fair to assume that you already have a passion for cars, which is great – as it means you have a head start. And if you want to give your own car a makeover, such as a new paint job or a vinyl wrap on the exterior, check out HG Performance. They’re industry experts at car customization.

Surprisingly, not all NASCAR cars are the same (although you would think so when they zoom past you). Rules and regulations mean that the teams and manufacturing companies experience certain restraints when making their cars. Basically, there is the freedom to play around with the engines and exteriors of the cars, but many features must remain the same across all competing cars. These features include:

▪ The tires

▪ Electronics

▪ Fuel systems

NASCAR’s holy grail is its Cup Series. Within the cup series, there’s atotal of 3 manufacturers:

▪ Toyota

▪ Ford

▪ Chevrolet

Now, what’s super interesting about NASCAR cars is that a new ‘generation’ of cars is introduced every couple of decades. Each generation is intended to surpass the previous by utilizing the latest technology and racing styles. Throughout NASCAR history, there has been a total of 6 generations, with the 7th generation due to start in 2022.

▪ Generation 1: 1948-1964. Cars were identical to street models. Limited modifications allowed.

▪ Generation 2: 1965-1980. This generation was adapted to the new tracks. In addition, modifications were starting to come into action, such as changes to the chassis.

▪ Generation 3: 1981-1990. The iconic NASCAR ‘look’ began to emerge as cars became more customized.

▪ Generation 4: 1991-2006. Cars became more lightweight and modern in attempts to gain a competitive advantage.

▪ Generation 5: 2007-2012. Lots of safety advancements were made throughout this era.

▪ Generation 6: 2013-2021. Cars became faster, stronger, and more aerodynamic, while also looking like their street counterparts.

▪ Generation 7: 2022+. More customization of exteriors will be allowed to accommodate advertising messages. But engines will remain limited to 550 horsepower.

2. Choose a favorite driver

You can’t be a NASCAR fan without a favorite driver – it’s part of the fan rulebook! From Kyle Larson to Martin Truex JR., there are manycool drivers, so choose carefully!

3. Memorize the terminology

Like all sports, there’s sport-specific terminology you need to learn. So,here’s some important NASCAR terminology for you to memorize.

4. Attend events

NASCAR events are happening all year round, so make sure to attend any within your vicinity. The smell of the oil, fuel, and burning rubber – coupled with the visuals of the cars racing past you – will leave you hooked.

5. Engage with the NASCAR online community

NASCAR has a passionate fanbase that you can engage with online. For example, there’s the highly popular subreddit r/NASCAR available on Reddit.