IMSA: Acura scores first win

FROM IMSA.COM

Masterful pit strategy from the Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian crew and flawless driving by co-drivers Andy Lally and Katherine Legge delivered a history-making first global victory for the new Acura NSX GT3 in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic at Belle Isle Park.

It was the strongest weekend to date for the first-year IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship program, as Legge qualified the No. 93 Acura second Friday afternoon and ran comfortably in second place throughout her driving stint before pitting under caution just past the 30-minute mark in the race. With track position at a premium, team owner Mike Shank decided to change only two tires during the pit stop, which vaulted Lally into the lead.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE