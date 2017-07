IMSA: Bill Auberlin, Alexander Sims score another GT Le Mans win

FROM IMSA.COM

For BMW Team RLL, when it rains it pours – both literally and figuratively as it turns out, in Sunday’s Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix.

No. 25 BMW M6 GTLM co-drivers Bill Auberlen and Alexander Sims took their second consecutive GT Le Mans (GTLM) class victory in the two-hour and 40-minute IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and led a 1-2 class sweep for BMW Team RLL.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE