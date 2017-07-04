IMSA: BMW gets GT Le Mans win at Watkins Glen

FROM IMSA.COM

BMW returned to victory lane in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition Sunday in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Alexander Sims held off the Ford GT of Richard Westbrook over the course of a final 25-minute shootout to win the prestigious endurance race in the No. 25 BMW Team RLL BMW M6 alongside co-driver Bill Auberlen by 4.416 seconds.

It was BMW’s first win in the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class since Circuit of The Americas in 2015 and the first win for the M6 GTLM in IMSA competition.

