IMSA: Cadillac gets sixth-straight win

FROM IMSA.COM

The record book will show that Cadillac won its sixth consecutive IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a victory at the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen on Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

But this one was anybody’s race. Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi and Filipe Albuquerque were the victors in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R, taking their first victory of the season and snapping a streak of five consecutive victories by No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi co-drivers Ricky and Jordan Taylor.

