IMSA: Dane Cameron, Eric Curran win in Canada

FROM IMSA.COM

Dane Cameron survived a wet and wild final 50 minutes Sunday to win the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

In a race that saw changing weather conditions and various pit strategies between teams opting for wet weather or “slick” dry-weather tires, Cameron had to hold off a hard-charging Stephen Simpson in the rain over the final minutes to score his first win of the season for the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R team and co-driver Eric Curran.

