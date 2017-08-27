IMSA: Jan Magnussen, Antonio Garcia score third win of season at VIR

FROM IMSA.COM

Every championship season in every sport has at least one “turning point.” It’s the moment a championship-winning team looks back on and identifies the time when the championship was firmly in their grasp.

There’s still plenty of racing left in the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – two races that total 12 hours and 40 minutes of competition to be exact – but Sunday’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway could very well be that turning point for the No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R team and co-drivers Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia.

