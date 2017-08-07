IMSA: Nissan claims first win at Road America

FROM IMSA.COM

The Nissan DPi is a winner in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition.

In Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute Continental Tire Road Race Showcase at Road America, Brazilian driver Pipo Derani and teammate Johannes van Overbeek broke a seven-race win streak for Cadillac, co-driving their No. 22 Tequila Patrón Nissan to victory. Derani took the lead when Stephen Simpson pitted the No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports ORECA LM P2 car with 25 minutes remaining and held off Jordan Taylor in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R to by win by 2.356 seconds.

