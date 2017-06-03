IMSA: Performance Tech Motorsports gets fourth-straight win

FROM IMSA.COM

The Performance Tech Motorsports duo of James French and Pato O’Ward are marching to a dominant drum of their own. Following in the footsteps of undefeated Prototype drivers Ricky and Jordan Taylor, the Prototype Challenge (PC) class duo won Saturday’s Chevrolet Sports Car Classic to score their fourth consecutive win to start the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

Brent O’Neill’s Performance Tech has been a fixture in the IMSA paddock for years, but recently found another gear, as evidenced by the team’s perfect start. The domination has continued throughout the season, with French and O’Ward perfect in wins and only short one TOTAL Pole Award. In the midst of heated battles in the Prototype, GT Le Mans and GT Daytona classes, the pair have quietly cruised to victory after victory.

