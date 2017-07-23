Share This Post

IMSA: Porsche goes one-two at Lime Rock

Photo courtesy of IMSA

Photo courtesy of IMSA

FROM IMSA.COM

The two-car Porsche GT Team has come on strong since returning from the traditional midseason break for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and both cars delivered on Saturday afternoon at Lime Rock Park, when the team finished 1-2 in the two-hour and 40-minute Northeast Grand Prix.

Leading the way in a race that featured the WeatherTech Championship GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD) classes was 2015 WeatherTech Championship GTLM champion Patrick Pilet and Dirk Werner in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

