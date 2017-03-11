IMSA: Sebring entry list 46 cars strong

FROM SPEEDSPORT.COM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 65th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Fueled by Fresh From Florida on Saturday, March 18 will feature a 46-car entry list for the second round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The field includes 11 Prototype class entries, a 10-car GT Le Mans field, 21 GT Daytona entries and four Prototype Challenge cars. All four cars that won their respective classes in the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29 are returning in hopes of repeating what both the Tequila Patrón ESM and Corvette Racing teams accomplished last year — a sweep of the “36 Hours of Florida” in the Prototype and GTLM classes.

