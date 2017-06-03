IMSA: Wayne Taylor Racing maintains perfection in Detroit

FROM IMSA.COM

It wasn’t exactly how the team drew it up, but the points-leading No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R of brothers Jordan and Ricky Taylor kept its perfect season alive Saturday with a fifth consecutive IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship win in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic at Belle Isle.

Starting the race in the 12th position after a Friday qualifying incident, Ricky Taylor methodically moved his way through the field before pitting from the fifth position during the race’s lone caution period, which came 26 minutes into the 100-minute sprint race. His younger brother Jordan Taylor took over from there, and with the help of pit strategy from the No. 10 team, eventually took the lead from the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac DPi-V.R of Dane Cameron with 21 minutes remaining when Cameron made his final pit stop.

