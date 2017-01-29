IMSA: Wayne Taylor Racing wins Rolex 24
Jeff Gordon (L), Jordan Taylor, Ricky Taylor and Max Angelelli each won their first Rolex 24 on Sunday (photo courtesy of Getty).
FROM YAHOO! SPORTS
’Ricky Taylor’s aggressive pass with about five minutes left won the Rolex 24 for Wayne Taylor Racing at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.
The No. 10 Cadillac driven by Taylor, brother Jordan Taylor, Max Angelelli and four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, dominated the 24-hour race. But was second to the No. 5 Action Express team driven by Filipe Albuquerque, Christian Fittipaldi and Joao Barbosa as the minutes wound down.
But Taylor slowly reeled in the No. 5, driven by Albuquerque, and dove to the inside entering turn 1 as Albuquerque left the bottom lane open. For a brief moment, anyway. As Taylor got to the inside of the No. 5, Albuquerque closed the door and the two made contact. And Albuquerque went spinning.
