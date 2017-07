IndyCar: 2018 bodykit unveiled

FROM RACER.COM

IndyCar has unveiled the new 2018 universal bodykit ahead of its first track test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway tomorrow.

The bodywork, which IndyCar says was inspired by the low-line turbochanged IndyCars of the early 1990s, includes a lower engine cover and lower short oval/road course rear wing endplates. The rear wheel pods have been removed.

