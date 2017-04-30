IndyCar: A.J. Foyt recovering from stem-cell treatment

He spent a week in Mexico undergoing stem cell treatments and underwent successful surgery Wednesday on his right foot so they wouldn’t have to amputate a toe. But, as you might imagine, A.J. Foyt won’t let his latest medical travails alter his 60-year routine.

“I’m feeling a little rough today because I just got home from the hospital but I’ll be in Indianapolis next month, so that should make me feel better,” said the 82-year-old legend who is fielding three cars for Conor Daly, Carlos Munoz and Zach Veach in the 101st Indy 500. “And we damn sure better run better than we did last weekend.”

