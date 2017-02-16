IndyCar: A.J. Foyt undergoes stem-cell treatment

For an 82-year-old legend who has broken countless bones, been set on fire a few times, attacked by killer bees, survived a heart bypass and a bout with sepsis, A.J. Foyt looks pretty damn good.

But the first four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 is tired of hurting, so he’s going to Mexico to undergo stem cell treatment.

“I’m going to try it so my ankles and shoulder don’t hurt so bad all the time,” Foyt said Tuesday afternoon from his ranch in Houston. “I feel better than I have in a long time, and I’ve lost 20 pounds and I need to lose about 20 more.”

