IndyCar: Alexander Rossi dominates at Watkins Glen

FROM INDYCAR.COM

WATKINS GLEN, New York – Alexander Rossi completed a dream weekend at the INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen, as the Verizon IndyCar Series championship competition took a dramatic turn with but one race remaining on the schedule.

Rossi won the 60-lap race at Watkins Glen International from the pole, leading a race-high 32 laps. The driver of the No. 98 NAPA Auto Parts/Curb Honda held off four-time Watkins Glen winner Scott Dixon by 0.9514 of a second at the finish.

The victory is the second for Rossi in the Verizon IndyCar Series and first since his memorable triumph in the 2016 Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

