IndyCar: Chevrolet, Honda extend deals

FROM RACER.COM

IndyCar announced on Friday at St. Petersburg that manufacturers Chevrolet and Honda have signed multiyear contract extensions to supply engines for the Verizon IndyCar Series.

The announcement follows those earlier this year that chassis maker Dallara and tire supplier Firestone have also signed multiyear extensions, meaning all four major manufacturers have committed to the sport.

