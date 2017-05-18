IndyCar: Ed Carpenter posts top speed in Indy 500 practice Wednesday

FROM INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Windy conditions limited the lap count during practice Wednesday for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, but Ed Carpenter sailed to the fastest speed of 222.894 mph at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – with an important distinction.



Two-time Indianapolis 500 pole winner Carpenter turned his top lap on the 2.5-mile oval without the benefit of an aerodynamic tow in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet. He was the first leader in the three days of practice without a tow.

