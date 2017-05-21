IndyCar: Ed Carpenter tops on first day of Indianapolis 500 qualifying

CHEVROLET PRESS RELEASE

Two-time Indianapolis 500 pole winner Ed Carpenter took a big step to claiming the top spot for Chevrolet for the 101st edition of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” during the first of two days of time trials.

The Verizon IndyCar Series team owner/driver recorded a four-lap average speed of 230.468 mph on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet to top 31 entries that completed a qualifying attempt. Carpenter, an Indianapolis native who will seek to take the green flag for 14th consecutive year, started on pole in 2013 and ’14.

“It was exciting,” said Carpenter. “And a little surprising. I felt like we had a good car all week. I felt like JR (Hildebrand), myself and Will Power had the most speed in the Chevy camp. Last night when we did our qual sim, I was falling off a little bit. I thought I could run 230 for a lap or two, but I wasn’t sure if I could run four.”

Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing teammate JR Hildebrand, and Team Penske’s Will Power will lead the Team Chevy contingent in the “Fast Nine Shootout” on Sunday. The fastest nine entries by average speed Saturday advanced to the session, during which they’ll make one four-lap run to determine the pole winner and set the remainder of the first three rows. Positions 10-33 also will be filled by entries making one four-lap run. Lap time/speed from Saturday’s qualifications will be erased.

Hildebrand, the 2011 Indy 500 runner-up and Rookie of the Year, posted a four-lap average speed of 230.205 mph in the No. 21 Preferred Freezer Services Chevrolet as the penultimate qualifier. Power, who has started on the front row in three of his nine Indy 500 starts, recorded a four-lap average speed of 230.072 mph in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

Three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, No. 3 Shell Fuel Rewards Team Penske Chevrolet, also was in the top 15. Each entry received extra boost for the twin-turbocharged V6, 2.2-liter Chevrolet engines with the Chevrolet Aero Kit for both days of qualifications.

A five-hour rain delay limited each entry to one four-lap run.