IndyCar: Esteban Gutierrez in Dale Coyne Racing entry in Detroit

FROM INDYCAR.COM

Another experienced Formula One driver is joining the Verizon IndyCar Series.

Dale Coyne Racing announced today that Esteban Gutierrez, the 25-year-old Mexican who competed in three Formula One seasons and was a test driver in three others, will replace the injured Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 18 Sonny’s BBQ Honda for this week’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear doubleheader race weekend.

