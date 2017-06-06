IndyCar: Esteban Gutierrez not cleared for Texas race

Rookie Esteban Gutierrez won’t be allowed to compete at Texas this weekend because, frankly, it’s in the best interest of the 25-year-old Mexican racer and his fellow drivers.

“Esteban isn’t approved to run Texas because he has no oval-track experience and there’s no time to test him between now and Friday,” said IndyCar president of competition Jay Frye. “We have an approval process for ovals and it’s as simple as that.

“He did a nice job at Detroit and we’re excited about his future and hope to see him at Elkhart Lake.”

