IndyCar: Esteban Gutierrez returns for rest of season

FROM FOX SPORTS

Former F1 driver Esteban Gutierrez will compete in every Verizon IndyCar Series race for the remainder of the 2017 season with Dale Coyne Racing.

Gutierrez had been brought on by Dale Coyne Racing as a replacement for the injured Sebastien Bourdais at the series’ double-header at Belle Isle, where he placed 19th and 14th. On Thursday, the announcement was made that the 25-year-old Mexican would be back behind the wheel at Road America and remain there through the end of the year.

