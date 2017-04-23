IndyCar: Fernando Alonso tests in preparation for Indianapolis 500

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will begin on-track preparation for his Indianapolis 500 debut with a test session May 3 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The test will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET on the 2.5-mile oval. This will be the first career laps on an oval for the 2005 and 2006 world champion, who drives in Formula One for McLaren Honda. Fans can watch the test from the track’s Turn 2 infield mound, the IMS Museum parking lot and the South Terrace Grandstands. It is the only scheduled track day for Alonso before practice begins May 15 for the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

