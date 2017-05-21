IndyCar: first day of Indianapolis 500 qualifying complete

FROM INDYCAR.COM

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Inclement weather delayed Saturday morning practice and qualifying for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, but the skies cleared, and 31 drivers completed their qualification attempts for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

After misty conditions caused a brief hold-up of the morning’s practice session, the famed 2.5-mile oval was opened to the 33-car field, where a handful of cars turned laps, led by Gabby Chaves (No. 88 Harding Racing Chevrolet) at 228.160 mph and Graham Rahal (228.007). In all, just 51 total laps were recorded for the session.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE