IndyCar: Gabby Chaves returns for Indianapolis 500 with new team

2014 Indy Lights champion Gabby Chaves will race in the 101st Indianapolis 500 for a new team that has formed a technical alliance with longtime entrant Dennis Reinbold.

Mike Harding of Harding Group and Dennis Reinbold of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, will enter a Chevrolet-powered car, with Larry Curry as team manager and competition director. The team will join IndyCar’s open test at Texas Motor Speedway this Wednesday.

Chaves, who will drive the #88 Harding Racing Chevrolet, won Indy Lights’ Freedom 100 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during his championship year with Belardi Auto Racing, and in 2015 graduated to IndyCar, competing for Bryan Herta Autosport. The 23-year-old added six more IndyCar starts for Dale Coyne Racing last year, including the “500”.

