IndyCar: Gateway Motorsports Park plans repave ahead of August race

In an effort to try and ensure the best possible return of Indy cars, RACER has learned that Gateway Motorsports Park is going to repave the entire 1.25-mile oval prior to the Aug. 26 race.

An official announcement is not expected for a few days but Chris Blair, Gateway executive vice president and general manager, told RACER on Wednesday: “We are working on a project to make sure this place is great for many years to come.”

