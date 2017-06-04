IndyCar: Graham Rahal sweeps Belle Isle races

FROM INDYCAR.COM

DETROIT – Graham Rahal completed a near-perfect Verizon IndyCar Series weekend, racing to a sweep of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear doubleheader with a dominating performance for the second straight day.

Rahal, in the No. 15 SoldierStrong / TurnsforTroops.com Honda, survived a two-lap dash to the checkered flag, holding off Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden by 1.1772 seconds to back up his victory Saturday on the Raceway at Belle Isle Park’s temporary street course. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver becomes the first driver to sweep a Verizon IndyCar Series doubleheader weekend since Scott Dixon won both races on the streets of Toronto in 2013.

