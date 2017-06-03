IndyCar: Graham Rahal wins Belle Isle opener

FROM INDYCAR.COM

DETROIT – Graham Rahal completed a dominant drive to win the opening half of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, the first race of the Verizon IndyCar Series doubleheader weekend on the Raceway at Belle Isle Park.

Rahal, in the No. 15 SoldierStrong / TurnsforTroops.com Honda, led 55 of 70 laps around the 14-turn, 2.35-mile temporary street course on the state park island located in the Detroit River. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver earned the fifth win of his 11-year Indy car career and first since his thrilling victory last August at Texas Motor Speedway.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE