IndyCar: Helio Castroneves claims Phoenix pole with new record

FROM CHEVROLET PRESS RELEASE

PHOENIX – Helio Castroneves has cornered the market on the fastest way around Phoenix International Raceway. For the second consecutive year, Castroneves has captured the Verizon P1 Award in record-setting fashion. The three-time Indianapolis 500 winner blistered the 1.022-mile oval with a total two-lap time of 37.7538 seconds at an average speed of 194.905 mph.

“The conditions were really difficult today because it changed from last year,” said Castroneves. “Last year, we qualified in the afternoon, practiced at night. Now it was completely different. But the gusts of wind were horrendous. But again, in qualifying, my engineer did a phenomenal job. We calculated something in the car. It turned out to be a good one.”

It is the second pole of the season for the driver of the No. 3 Rev Group Team Penske Chevrolet, and the 49th of his Verizon IndyCar Series career. He now sits tied with Bobby Unser for third on the all-time pole winners list.

Starting alongside Castroneves for the 250-lap race will be his teammate, Will Power in the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet.

JR Hildebrand, returning to the cockpit of the No. 21 Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Vodka Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet after missing the race at Barber Motorsports Park due to a hand injury received at the Long Beach Grand Prix, will roll off third in the starting order.

Team Penske drivers Josef Newgarden, winner at Barber Motorsports Park, and defending Series’ champion Simon Pagenaud qualified the No. 2 hum by Verizon Chevrolet and the No. 1 Menards Chevrolet fourth and fifth respectively.

Chevrolet swept the top-five qualifiers for Saturday night’s race, and has won the pole for the first four races of the season.