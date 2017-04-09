IndyCar: Helio Castroneves claims third-straight Long Beach pole

FROM INDYCAR.COM

LONG BEACH, California – On Sunday, Helio Castroneves will make his 12th start at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. For the third year in a row, the Brazilian will start from the pole position.

Castroneves’ track-record-breaking effort in the Firestone Fast Six today clocked him a lap of 1 minute, 6.2254 seconds (106.980 mph) and earned the Verizon P1 Award in the No. 3 Auto Club of Southern California Chevrolet for Team Penske. In his 20th Indy car season, Castroneves will lead Scott Dixon (No. 9 NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) and the rest of the Verizon IndyCar Series field to the green flag.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE