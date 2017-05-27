IndyCar: Helio Castroneves fastest on Carb Day

FROM CHEVROLET PRESS RELEASE

Helio Castroneves recorded the quickest lap during “Carb Day” practice as 15 Chevrolet drivers made final on-track preparations to their race cars for the 101st Indianapolis 500.

Castroneves, driving the No. 3 Shell Fuel Rewards Team Penske Chevrolet, posted a lap of 227.377 mph/39.5819 seconds on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval to top the speed chart of the 33 drivers that logged a total of 960 laps during the one-hour session.

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 hum by Verizon team Penske Chevrolet, and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya, No. 22 Fitzgerald Glider Kits Team Penske Chevrolet, also were in the top 10.

Castroneves is seeking to capture his record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 victory and first since 2009. He will start from the 19th position for the 200-lap race that will be telecast by ABC at noon ET Sunday.

“I think today it was just a great way to finish practice like this, show that we have a good car, a good-balanced car, and we’re going for the big one on Sunday,” Castroneves said.

Verizon IndyCar Series team owner/driver Ed Carpenter, driving the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet, will lead Team Chevy drivers to the green flag of the 500 Mile Race from the middle of the front row.

Will Power and his Team Penske crew on the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet won the Tag Heuer Pit Stop Competition. It is the 17th win for Team Penske.